IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $11.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,859.00. 628,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,656.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,866.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

