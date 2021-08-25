IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $29.43 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 3,122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $29,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 147,310 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.32.

