IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $29.90 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Coherent makes up approximately 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Coherent worth $29,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

