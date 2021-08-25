IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $60.35 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,452 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $60,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,107. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.