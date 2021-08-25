IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $60.35 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,452 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $60,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,107. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95.

