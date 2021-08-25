IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare accounts for about 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Change Healthcare worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 101,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.
CHNG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,582. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -126.88, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $24.21.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
