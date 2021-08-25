IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,178. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

