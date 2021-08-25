IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. 1,460,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,262. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

