IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.09. 12,947,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,032,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.