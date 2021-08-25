IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $19.81 Million in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 273,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,808,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Cimarex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 554,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEC shares. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.