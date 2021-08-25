IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 308,281 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,281 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $72,640,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $61,226,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 15,302,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,878,949. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

