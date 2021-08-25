IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 6,157 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Shares of EMLC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

