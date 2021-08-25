IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 1.72% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,139 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 673,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH remained flat at $$17.71 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

