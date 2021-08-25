IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3,894.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 346,253 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FBC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 165,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,477. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

