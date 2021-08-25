IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,982 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 76,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,132,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 409,712 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79.

