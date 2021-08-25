IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 126,849 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,849 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 2.06% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,321,000.

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $105.81.

