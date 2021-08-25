IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 126,849 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,849 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,904. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

