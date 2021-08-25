IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 13,514 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $53,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$182.50 during trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $187.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

