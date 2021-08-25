IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 14,055 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises 1.2% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of PNM Resources worth $35,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,086 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 851,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after buying an additional 186,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 856,263 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. 1,138,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

