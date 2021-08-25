IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 22,876 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,876 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.20. 653,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $303.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

