IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 47,982 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,982 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,723,000 after buying an additional 273,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,796,000 after buying an additional 176,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 409,712 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79.

