IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $25.79 Million Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 559,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,792,000. PPD makes up 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of PPD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 519,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,466. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

