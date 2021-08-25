IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $50.01 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 918,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,008,000. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $93,688,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $56,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after buying an additional 1,214,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $43,710,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,162 shares of company stock worth $3,710,639. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 2,079,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,735. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

