IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,876 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.20. 653,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $303.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.