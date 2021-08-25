indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 4.5%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 21,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 722,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $7,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $17,182,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

