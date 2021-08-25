Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Now Covered by Grupo Santander

Equities research analysts at Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s previous close.

IBA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IBA opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

