Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) versus SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head to Head Comparison

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Infinera has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.3% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Infinera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinera and SharpLink Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.36 billion 1.32 -$206.72 million ($0.39) -22.00 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 9.53 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Profitability

This table compares Infinera and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -9.52% -6.34% -1.52% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infinera and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 0 3 2 0 2.40 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera presently has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 27.04%. Given Infinera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Infinera is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Infinera on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

