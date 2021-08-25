Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

INF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of INF stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 538.40 ($7.03). 655,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,239. The company has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a PE ratio of -21.70. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 513.99.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

