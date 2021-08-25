Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 1,246 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

