Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $942,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 93.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

