Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Ingredion worth $90,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

