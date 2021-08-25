Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $745,389.76 and $57.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00781004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100958 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

