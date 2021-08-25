Ink Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $541,302.80 and approximately $485.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,362.25 or 1.00224572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01047876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.55 or 0.06574696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

