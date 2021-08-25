Innova Reaches One Day Volume of $104.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Innova has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $338,990.57 and $104.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

