Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.25. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 868 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

