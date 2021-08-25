Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.52 million, a PE ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

