InsaneCoin Trading Up 33.1% This Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $351,381.42 and approximately $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.72 or 0.00525024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003732 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $577.55 or 0.01181148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,682,852 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

