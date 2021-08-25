Insider Buying: Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Michael Brand purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AIRI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 2,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,001. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

