Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Buys 16,252 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adair Newhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32.

Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 566,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

