Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Buys 6,400 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $49,216.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corey Deutsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Corey Deutsch purchased 4,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Corey Deutsch purchased 12,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00.

NASDAQ LFMD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 16,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at $5,216,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

