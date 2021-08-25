Insider Buying: Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) insider David Schwartz bought 4,500 shares of Schaffer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$96,741.00 ($69,100.71).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$107,490.00 ($76,778.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Schaffer’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. Schaffer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

