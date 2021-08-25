Insider Buying: Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Chairman Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCOA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 49.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 397,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth $488,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 65.3% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 163,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

