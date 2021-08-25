Insider Buying: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) insider Philip Purcell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.98 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,830.00 ($35,592.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.