Insider Selling: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells 44 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).

Shares of LON:ADM traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,649 ($47.67). The stock had a trading volume of 268,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,256. Admiral Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The firm has a market cap of £10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,345.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

