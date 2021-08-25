Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells 9,672 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 251.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 907,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 42,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

