Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00.

BOH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

