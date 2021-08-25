Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 7,047 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.41. 644,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,776. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.61 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $221.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

