Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56.

BYD traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. 989,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $20,152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

