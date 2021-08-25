Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,802,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Chubb by 159.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 111,039 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

