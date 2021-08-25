Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Sells 6,543 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 17,912,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $654,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

