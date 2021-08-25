Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 17,912,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. The company has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

